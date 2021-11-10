Vector Capital (LON:VCAP) Shares Up 3.2%

Shares of Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP) shot up 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 43.33 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 43.33 ($0.57). 200 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 42 ($0.55).

The stock has a market cap of £19.60 million and a P/E ratio of 8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.62, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 45.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. Vector Capital’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

Vector Capital Plc provides principal finance to the private and corporate sector. It offers finance for land and property development, bridging loans, and secured business finance. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Vector Capital Plc is a subsidiary of Vector Holdings Limited.

