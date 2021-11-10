Veracity Capital LLC Buys 3,483 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEF. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,975,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,272,000 after acquiring an additional 363,111 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,723,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $524,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 18,691 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN CEF traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,276. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

