Veracity Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 116,946 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.5% of Veracity Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $836,581,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,098 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 1,621.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,016,000 after purchasing an additional 572,868 shares during the period. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV bought a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth $141,343,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth $115,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded down $2.02 on Wednesday, hitting $365.45. The company had a trading volume of 21,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,064. The company has a market cap of $231.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $235.58 and a 12-month high of $372.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.40%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen increased their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.32.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

