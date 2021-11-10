Veracity Capital LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 84,198 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 10.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,104,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,309,000 after acquiring an additional 104,328 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 4.5% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 6.2% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ecolab by 14.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $1,845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $4,470,951.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,218 shares of company stock worth $46,070,798 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL traded up $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a PE ratio of 59.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.29 and a 200 day moving average of $218.55. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $201.11 and a one year high of $231.67.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.91.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

