Veracity Capital LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 49.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,452 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 260.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $65.01. 25,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,219. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.51. The company has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $48.12 and a 1-year high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.73.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

