Veracity Capital LLC Sells 111,841 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Veracity Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 87.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,841 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.45. 166,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,739,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.55. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $145,813.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,175 shares of company stock valued at $47,997,070 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.