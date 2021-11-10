Veracity Capital LLC Sells 9,208 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,208 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 222.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 99.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VLO traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,908,828. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $46.96 and a 1 year high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.79, a PEG ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.25.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.43.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

