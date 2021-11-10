Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 40.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Veracyte updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

VCYT traded down $4.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.98. 809,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -46.24 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.44. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $32.87 and a 1 year high of $86.03.

Get Veracyte alerts:

VCYT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total transaction of $145,106,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $95,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,431 shares of company stock worth $145,965,291 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.