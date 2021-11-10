Verasity Market Cap Achieves $302.49 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0677 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $302.49 million and $74.85 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Verasity has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000316 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000354 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000267 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001330 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,368,525,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

