Verb Technology (VERB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 402.38% and a negative return on equity of 252.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Verb Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:VERB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,416,411. Verb Technology has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $127.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.81.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verb Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Verb Technology from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Verb Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Verb Technology Co, Inc engages in transforming how businesses captivate and engage customers. The firm’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis.

