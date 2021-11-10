Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,479 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vericel by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,030,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,107,000 after acquiring an additional 89,752 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Vericel in the first quarter valued at $151,322,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vericel by 128,808.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,972,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,774 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Vericel by 7.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,652,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,772,000 after acquiring an additional 115,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vericel by 2,815.4% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,311,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,942 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vericel alerts:

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.12. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $22.93 and a 12 month high of $68.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 234.18 and a beta of 1.95.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VCEL shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $244,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $505,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,002,800. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.