Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $218.58

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $218.58 and last traded at $216.79, with a volume of 764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.29.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,616.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $97,522.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,319 shares of company stock valued at $29,033,769 in the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

