Veritaseum (VERI) Trading 12.8% Lower Over Last Week

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. One Veritaseum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $28.71 or 0.00044397 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $61.71 million and $8,717.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00053443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.85 or 0.00222463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.00091963 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004112 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Veritaseum Coin Profile

Veritaseum is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

