Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Gap Up to $11.89

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.89, but opened at $12.42. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 111,340 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VET. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.75 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. The firm had revenue of $331.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 61.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 9.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 21.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 21.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 330,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

