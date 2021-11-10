Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,912 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 974.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,616,774 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,287 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,203.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,227,475 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,177 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,733,910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,238,000 after acquiring an additional 694,871 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,844,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 749.2% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 755,527 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,337,000 after acquiring an additional 666,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.63.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $191.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $242.99. The company has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.93.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.