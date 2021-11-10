Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Director Buys $24,923.70 in Stock

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Director Edward L. Monser purchased 918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $24,923.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of VRT opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.49. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.04%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.04%.

Several research analysts have commented on VRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Vertiv from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.