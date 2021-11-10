VerusCoin (VRSC) Price Reaches $1.00

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. VerusCoin has a market cap of $65.05 million and $25,437.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, VerusCoin has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00071135 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00072856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00098048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,750.79 or 1.00372376 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,558.32 or 0.07066007 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00020186 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 65,229,133 coins. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.