Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 967,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.64% of Viant Technology worth $28,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DSP. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth $351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,776,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,759,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

In other Viant Technology news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of Viant Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $230,234.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 416,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,098.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSP opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.38. Viant Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Analysts expect that Viant Technology Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viant Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.