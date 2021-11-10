Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viant Technology updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Viant Technology stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.59. 288,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,271. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.23. Viant Technology has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74.

In related news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $230,234.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 416,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,205,098.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Viant Technology stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) by 20,490.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Viant Technology were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 19.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Viant Technology from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities upgraded Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viant Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

