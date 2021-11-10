Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 98.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised Viant Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America raised Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Viant Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of DSP stock opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. Viant Technology has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). On average, analysts anticipate that Viant Technology will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $230,234.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 416,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,205,098.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,259,000 after buying an additional 107,668 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,379,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 1,326.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,807,000 after buying an additional 993,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 967,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,811,000 after buying an additional 14,765 shares during the last quarter. 19.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

