Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $67.00, but opened at $64.20. Viasat shares last traded at $61.50, with a volume of 1,334 shares changing hands.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.25 million. Viasat had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Get Viasat alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on VSAT shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In other news, EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $1,384,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Viasat by 376.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Viasat in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Viasat in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Viasat in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Viasat in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.96, a P/E/G ratio of 122.55 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

About Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT)

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.