Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $67.00, but opened at $64.20. Viasat shares last traded at $61.50, with a volume of 1,334 shares changing hands.
The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.25 million. Viasat had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.
Several research analysts have commented on VSAT shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Viasat by 376.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Viasat in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Viasat in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Viasat in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Viasat in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.96, a P/E/G ratio of 122.55 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
About Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT)
ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.
Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.