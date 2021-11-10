Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for Vicarious Surgical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vicarious Surgical’s FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05).

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RBOT. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Vicarious Surgical stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. Vicarious Surgical has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $15.79.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $1,083,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $540,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000.

