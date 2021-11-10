Vidulum Price Reaches $0.0564 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 10th. In the last week, Vidulum has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. Vidulum has a total market cap of $403,632.68 and approximately $751.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for $0.0564 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00013253 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001058 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 83.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

