Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Viper Energy Partners reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $1.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.18 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The company’s revenue was up 103.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 331,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 166,547 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,916,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1,513.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after buying an additional 1,237,787 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 762.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 102,082 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 42,532 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,454. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average is $19.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -175.60 and a beta of 2.54. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $25.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,015.31%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

