Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.42

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.42 and traded as high as $3.58. Virco Mfg. shares last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 13,131 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $54.75 million, a PE ratio of -42.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $59.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Virco Mfg. Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virco Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Virco Mfg. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 2,140,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Virco Mfg. by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 11,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Virco Manufacturing Corp. engages in the design, production and distribution of furniture. Its products include mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, folding chairs and folding tables. The company was founded in February 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

