Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Position Lifted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,952 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.20% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $68,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,488.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $317.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.54. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.39 and a 1-year high of $338.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.59. The company has a quick ratio of 19.39, a current ratio of 19.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.61 by $0.10. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 32.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.85%.

In related news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.49, for a total value of $150,317.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 934 shares of company stock worth $305,568. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRTS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

