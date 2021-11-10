Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Analysts expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) to post $1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the lowest is $1.83. Vista Outdoor posted earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $7.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $8.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $7.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vista Outdoor.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.63. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.82.

NYSE:VSTO traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.50. 34,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,982. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average of $40.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 491.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 489,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,637,000 after acquiring an additional 406,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after buying an additional 272,068 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 564,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,762,000 after purchasing an additional 248,441 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,082,000 after purchasing an additional 233,050 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.