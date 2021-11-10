Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Vital Farms updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of VITL stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.66. The stock had a trading volume of 398,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,880. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.41. Vital Farms has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $33.49. The firm has a market cap of $749.59 million, a PE ratio of 98.22 and a beta of -0.02.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VITL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen began coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

In related news, Director Brent Drever sold 453,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $7,708,157.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $89,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vital Farms stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

