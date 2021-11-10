Vitru (VTRU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $31.42 million during the quarter. Vitru had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 3.13%. On average, analysts expect Vitru to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vitru alerts:

VTRU opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.19 million, a PE ratio of 51.48, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.41. Vitru has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vitru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Vitru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.