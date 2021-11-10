VNT Chain 24-Hour Volume Hits $367,224.00 (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One VNT Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VNT Chain has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. VNT Chain has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $367,224.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00054237 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $145.60 or 0.00217853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.70 or 0.00092323 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004151 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

VNT Chain Profile

VNT Chain (CRYPTO:VNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en . VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

VNT Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.

