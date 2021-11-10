VNX Exchange (VNXLU) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.06 Million

VNX Exchange (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 10th. During the last week, VNX Exchange has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. VNX Exchange has a market cap of $1.06 million and $707.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VNX Exchange coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00054859 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.98 or 0.00223519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00011842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.75 or 0.00093152 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

VNX Exchange Coin Profile

VNXLU is a coin. VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. The official website for VNX Exchange is vnx.io . The official message board for VNX Exchange is vnx.io/blog . VNX Exchange’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

VNX Exchange Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNX Exchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNX Exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

