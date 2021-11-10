Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €170.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €170.00 ($200.00) price target from Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VOW3. Nord/LB set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($311.76) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €262.14 ($308.40).

ETR VOW3 opened at €185.72 ($218.49) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €135.66 ($159.60) and a 52-week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €193.67 and its 200 day moving average price is €206.75. The firm has a market cap of $38.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.28.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

