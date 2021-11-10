Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vontier by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,901,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,059,000 after acquiring an additional 242,723 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Vontier by 4.2% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,512,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,174,000 after purchasing an additional 260,822 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vontier by 77.4% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,077,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,701,000 after buying an additional 2,215,053 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vontier by 11.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,122,000 after buying an additional 480,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 41.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,328,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,371 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vontier currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $33.71 on Wednesday. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.77 and its 200-day moving average is $33.70.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. The business had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Vontier’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.88%.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

