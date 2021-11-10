Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 85.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,823 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,531 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Target by 48.1% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Target by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,794,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,686 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at $175,262,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at $556,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.29.

NYSE TGT opened at $255.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $124.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $156.56 and a 12 month high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Target announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 28.66%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

