Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 92.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,712 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 83,132 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 16.6% during the second quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 20,183 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $276,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 43.6% during the second quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 41,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $82,481,000 after buying an additional 26,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Intel by 5.7% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,211,325 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $68,004,000 after purchasing an additional 65,238 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $51.20 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $44.55 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.62.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.99%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

