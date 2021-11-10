Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,743 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,881 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $496,823.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $223,090.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,643 shares of company stock worth $4,341,512. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $87.05 on Wednesday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $70.05 and a 12 month high of $99.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.41.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.61%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.