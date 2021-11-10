Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 18.1% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,022,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Global Payments by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 13,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in Global Payments by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 227,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 49,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $132.82 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.61 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 31.55%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPN. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.24.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

