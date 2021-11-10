Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 28,322 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 28,322 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 43.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 976,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,803,000 after buying an additional 11,729 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 61.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 38.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.18.

BX opened at $146.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $100.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.75 and a 12-month high of $146.80.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.81%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

