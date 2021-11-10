Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 3,673 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,240,000 after buying an additional 540,785 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 73.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,143,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $417,408,000 after buying an additional 482,605 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at about $127,445,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $427,797,000 after buying an additional 344,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 398.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 427,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $156,140,000 after buying an additional 341,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $470.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.41, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $478.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.01.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.12.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

