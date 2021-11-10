Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 4,686 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 79.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,686 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,157,284,000 after buying an additional 2,654,142 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,451,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,082,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,202 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,398,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 686,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,945,000 after purchasing an additional 388,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,018 shares in the company, valued at $264,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,561 shares of company stock worth $2,201,674 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

BDX opened at $243.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $226.15 and a 1 year high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

