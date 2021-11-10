VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. (NYSE:VPCC) Shares Bought by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP raised its position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. (NYSE:VPCC) by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III were worth $7,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III during the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. BlueMar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III during the second quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III by 289.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 28,899 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III alerts:

VPCC stock opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.95.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. (NYSE:VPCC).

Receive News & Ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.