Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Vroom updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.770-$-0.700 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $(0.77)-$(0.70) EPS.

NASDAQ:VRM traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $20.39. The stock had a trading volume of 138,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,843. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.41. Vroom has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $53.33.

VRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

