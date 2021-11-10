Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.770-$-0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $865 million-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $866.40 million.Vroom also updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.77)-$(0.70) EPS.

VRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vroom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered Vroom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.67.

NASDAQ:VRM traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.62. 8,297,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,213. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.41. Vroom has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $53.33. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vroom will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

