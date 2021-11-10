vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

VTVT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 915,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,055. vTv Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $4.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $125.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95 and a beta of -1.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VTVT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in vTv Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) by 1,575.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in vTv Therapeutics were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

