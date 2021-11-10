Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Reaches $18.07 on Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $343.35 million and $5.79 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be purchased for $18.07 or 0.00026394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00054749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.31 or 0.00219505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00011781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.97 or 0.00091958 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Profile

PYR is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,997,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

