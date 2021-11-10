Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.69. Wabash National also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.600-$0.650 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Wabash National from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Wabash National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wabash National currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.50.

NYSE WNC traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $18.19. 14,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,892. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48. Wabash National has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.66 million, a P/E ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $482.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.23 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wabash National will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $29,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $58,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $117,504. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 64.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 45,623 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 12.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 32,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

