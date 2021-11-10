Wagerr (WGR) Reaches One Day Volume of $47.00

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 10th. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for about $0.0278 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $6.04 million and $47.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00012219 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.04 or 0.00480398 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 223,362,490 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

