Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $2.18 Million Investment in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,334 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,252,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 2,003.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 266.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,693,000 after purchasing an additional 873,251 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,367,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 113,928.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 7,216 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $1,120,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $2,004,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,248 shares of company stock worth $7,022,379. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $162.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.04 and a 12-month high of $164.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.23.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.18%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

