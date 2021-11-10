Walter Minnes Macnee Acquires 25,000 Shares of Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE) Stock

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE) Director Walter Minnes Macnee purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.98 per share, with a total value of C$24,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 447,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$436,030.14.

Shares of ATE stock opened at C$0.88 on Wednesday. Antibe Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.79 and a 12 month high of C$7.52. The firm has a market cap of C$45.43 million and a PE ratio of -1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 20.24, a current ratio of 21.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Antibe Therapeutics from C$10.00 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Leede Jones Gab cut Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antibe Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.50.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

