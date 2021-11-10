Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Warner Music Group has a payout ratio of 58.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Warner Music Group to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,423. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.41 and a beta of 0.86. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $27.31 and a 12-month high of $50.23.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMG. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $118,304,989.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $20,942,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,974,331 shares of company stock worth $241,149,489 over the last three months. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Warner Music Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,189,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Warner Music Group worth $42,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

